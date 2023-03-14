Michael A. Cole, 51, of 312 York Ave. Towanda, PA passed away Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023, at
the Hampton House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hanover Township, Luzerne County, PA.
Michael was born in Towanda on November 5, 1971, the son of Arthur L. Cole and Martha Margaret Anderson Cole. Michael was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Special Needs Class and was a member of the Community Support Program with Serve, Inc. in Monroeton, PA for 30 years. Michael loved his puppy “Ainsley”, music, fire trucks, 18 wheelers, and trains. Michael was well loved by his family and will be fondly remembered by his many friends.
Surviving are his sister, Trudy Mellott of Towanda, Brian Cole and wife, Penny of Towanda, half-brothers, Arthur ‘Buster’ Cole and wife, Nancy of Athens, and Tony Cole of N.C.; nephews, Jeremy Cole and wife, Jessie of Rome, Jeffrey Cole and wife, Stephanie of Sugar Run, Joshua Cole and wife, Maleigha Hartford of Shunk, Nathan Hadlock of Franklin, Kentucky, and Kacey Hadlock Sheets and husband Jarrett of Towanda; several great nieces and great nephews, aunt, Normalee Farrell of Wyalusing, aunt and uncle, Jan and Russell Williams of Wyalusing; as well as several cousins.
Michael was predeceased by his father, Arthur L. Cole on August 24, 2013, mother, Martha Margaret Cole on February 14, 2022, aunt, Vanessa Shaffer, aunt and uncle, Laura and Robert Loyack, and his uncle, George Anderson on the same day, March 8, 2023. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that bequests be directed to Serve, Inc. P.O. Box 93, Monroeton, PA 18832 in memory of Michael A. Cole. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Michael’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.