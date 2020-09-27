Michael A. Karge, 70, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Friday Sept. 25, 2020 with his beloved daughters by his side.
Michael Anthony was born to the late Leo Henry and Catherine Elaine (Hollenback) Karge, on June 11, 1950 in Bethesda, Maryland. Mike was a Sullivan County Griffin and graduated in 1969. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country for 22 years retiring as a HCMC (SW) E-9 Medical Corpsmen.
Surviving are his two daughters, Terry Ann (and David) Baker and Tammy (and Clint) Harkness; step-daughter, Debra (and Jeffrey) LaJoie; step-son, Robert (and Lynn) Street. He was a loving Pop Pop to Heather (and Dale) Tingle, Tyler Baker, Trey (and McKenna) Murray, Kristine LaJoie, Morgan and Taylor Harkness; a great-Pop Pop, to Brinlee Murray. He is also survived by a brother, Scott Karge; niece, Sierra Karge; uncle, Richard (and Libby) Hollenback; and many cousins.
Besides his parents, Mike was predeceased by his first wife, Karen L. (Wesneski) Karge, second wife, Sylvia J. Karge and several aunts and uncles.
Maintaining Mr. Karge’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a memorial in Michael’s name to the Troy VFW.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting his family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
“FAIR WINDS AND SMOOTH SAILING MY FELLOW SAILORS!”
