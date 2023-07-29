Michael A. Northup, 60, of Troy, passed away July 25, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Michael Andrew was born January 13, 1963 in Penn Yan, NY, a son of the late Thomas and Lauriel (Snyder) Northup. On October 8, 2016 Michael married the former Angela Pidcoe in Sheshequin Township. Together they shared 6 years of marriage and had two children. He attended the Police Academy in Mansfield, the Fire Academy in Watkins Glen and took EMT Classes in which he graduated from in 2011. Throughout life Mike was a true first responder.
Michael was a member of the Troy VFW post 8675 and Troy American Legion post 49, the Troy Rod and Gun Club, Alparon Park Board, Troy Borough Council and the Grover Church of Christ. Mike was a decorated 17-year Staff Sergeant Army Veteran / E6 Squad Leader of the Bradley Section Group. SSG Northup had two overseas deployments, Bosnia from 2002–2003 and Iraq from 2005-2006. He was a past State Constable and a Firefighter/EMT, both volunteer and paid with Elmira, Corning and Wayne, New York. Mike also served as a Police Officer with Canton, Troy and Athens Borough Police for 15 years.
Mike was a ham radio enthusiast and enjoyed working on vehicles. He loved being at the gun range and took pride in teaching people how to properly load, fire and clean a gun. Michael loved his family and being a dad was of his utmost importance.
Surviving Michael are his wife; Angela and son Kolton Northup at home, and Angel (Ethan) Hargrave of Addison, NY., step sons; Jeremy (Kaitlyn) Renzo of E. Smithfield, Jared (Tayce) Renzo, Travis (Brooke) Rogers and Derek (Megan) Rogers all of Troy, three grandchildren; his birthmother; Shirley Sockwell of Dundee, NY., siblings; Patricia (Tommy) Creekmore of Pensacola, Florida, Debra (Philip) Holden and Sherry (David) Corcoran all of Dundee, NY, father and mother in law: Paul L. and Pam Pidcoe of Canton, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Darin Pidcoe of Canton, Vanessa Bonnell (Jesse Olson) of Wellsboro and Ayden and Savannah Pidcoe both of Canton, special best friends,; Kyle Wisel of Troy, Floyd McDonald of Canton and James Alteri of East Smithfield, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents, Michael was predeceased by his son; Joshua Northup, twin sons; Jason and Jeffery Northup, infant grandsons; Joshua Michael Northup Jr., and Xavier Northup and his previous wife Karen (Selleck) Northup.
Mike is alive and well, walking, laughing and being reunited with those who went before him and is with his Lord and Savior. He is now waiting for those who will come after him.
Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 P.M. on August 5, 2023 at the Grover Church of Christ in Grover, PA. A celebration of life with Military Honors will follow at 1 P.M. with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Michael’s name may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org, the Grover Church of Christ, 20 Main Street, Grover, PA 17735 or your local Humane Society. Memories of Michael and condolences to his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
