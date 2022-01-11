Michael Alan McGuire, 70, of Towanda, PA passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Mike was born January 4, 1952 in Sayre, the son of Edward James McGuire and Helen Elizabeth McKean McGuire. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School.
Mike’s siblings include Pam (Robert) Northrop, Ellen (Edward) May, Sheila McNeal, Judy Pousen, David (Cheryl) McGuire, Paul (Lou Ann) McGuire, Laurie McGuire, Mark McGuire, and sister-in-law Betty McGuire.He had many nieces and nephews. Mike was a longtime friend of Robyn Maghamez, and her sons, Ryan (Kristina) Maghamez, Nicholas (Amber) Maghamez, and Todd Maghamez. He was predeceased by his father, on April 16,1997, his mother on February 22, 2007, and brother Edward on January 22, 2018.
Mike worked as a mechanic and auto body repairman at Beaty Ford then for Larry Taylor. He was hired by Towanda Area School District in August 1997 in the maintenance department. His quiet demeanor and ability to assess problems and calmly identify solutions earned him respect from staff and students alike. He retired from the district in January 2018.
Mike was a hobby aficionado and enjoyed many. He loved RC cars, boats, planes and lately, drones. His favorite plane to build was the P38 Lightning. He spent countless hours building and flying 3 different planes of this model as well as countless other planes. Over the years Mike has shared his passion by teaching many to fly model planes. He also was a licensed pilot and treasured the hours he spent flying those as well.
Mike was an intense tennis and ping pong player. Just when his opponent was gaining confidence, he would put his spin on the ball to remind you of your rookie status. His hobbies included anything with a motor. He loved jet skiing, boating, ATVs, motorcycles, and especially snowmobiling. He maintained a fleet of vintage Yamaha snowmobiles.
Mike could be seen plowing snow in the winter and mowing yards in the summer. When he retired, he prided himself on helping keep the little league fields and RC flying fields mowed.
Mike was a talented mechanic who used his gift of “tinkering” in all endeavors. He was one of those guys who could fix almost anything and if he couldn’t find a part, he could usually fabricate one. His talents, witty humor, and smile will be missed by all those who knew him.
At Mike’s request, there will not be a funeral service. A picnic in the spring will be arranged to share memories of Mikey for his family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
