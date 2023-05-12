Michael Austin Beckwith of Boulder, CO passed away Sunday evening, April 30, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born November 3, 1944, in Waverly, NY, to the late Glenn and Marion (Tyrrell) Beckwith. He grew up on a farm in northeastern Pennsylvania, the youngest of five boys and a younger sister. He attended Northeast Bradford High School and a machinist trade school. Mike married his high school sweetheart, June Brown.
While living in Pennsylvania, Mike worked for Middleton’s, Stackmore Furniture Company, Ingersoll Rand, and Crown Industries in both Pennsylvania and New York. In January 1971 he received a job offer from Storage Technology Corporation in Louisville, Colorado, and moved his family to Boulder where they lived until 2002 when they moved to Erie, Colorado. Before and after retiring from Storage Tek, Mike had an archery business and made his own Hawk brand bows, along with custom arrows.
He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, planting trees, feeding and watching birds, time spent with family and friends, barbecues, playing croquet, dominoes, or just visiting. His grandchildren especially brought him much joy.
Mike is survived by his wife, June; son, Lee of Boulder, CO; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mark Schaeffer of Longmont, CO; granddaughter, Anaika Schaeffer; grandson, Kiran Schaeffer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hugh Beckwith of Rome, PA; Robert and Emma Beckwith of Wauchula, FL; Philip and Patricia Beckwith of Rome, PA; Brian Beckwith and Jan of Rome, PA; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Elmer Folk of Fort Wayne, IN; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jean Barrett of Liverpool, NY; William and Janet Brown of Rome, PA; Roy Brown of Rome, PA; an aunt, Sarah Tyrrell of Rome, PA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Mike was predeceased by his parents; a grandson, Curtis Schaeffer; sisters-in-law, Patricia Beckwith, Dolores Beckwith and Betty De Haan; and brother-in-law, Robert Brown.
A memorial service will be held at Bible Baptist Church in Erie, CO, Saturday, May 13, at 11 am, followed by a lunch and time of fellowship. Interment will be in Jillson Cemetery, Rome, PA, at a later date. Memories may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 5050 County Line Road 1, Erie, CO 80516 (please specify the food bank) or to Jillson Cemetery Association, c/o Janet Brown, 2712 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837-8252. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, New York
