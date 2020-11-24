If tomorrow starts without me, and I’m not here to see, if the sun should rise you find your eyes all filled with tears for me; I wish so much you wouldn’t cry the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn’t get to say. ...
Our hearts were broken on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 with the sudden and unexpected passing of Michael David Parks, 46, of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
