Michael J. Camp, 62, of Big Pond, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. He was the loving husband of Judith Ann (Wilcox) Camp. The couple married July 20, 2002 and had 20 happy years together.
Mike was born on July 1, 1960 in Sayre, son of the late Frank and Della (May) Camp. He was graduate of Troy Area High School and was a US Army veteran. Mike was a member of both the Troy and Towanda American Legions, enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing horseshoes and cornhole.
Mike is survived by his wife Ann, children: Christina (Raymond) Dodge of Sheshequin, PA, John (Kristen) Camp of Gillett, PA, Chris Sayman of Gillett, Andrew (Melinda) Camp of Wyalusing, PA, Desiree (Doug) McClain of Gillett, Leslie Camp of Big Pond, and Amanda Herbert White of Ohio, several grandchildren, sister Linda (Wes) Leonard, half-brother Ralph (Pricilla) Knapp, and half sister Mary Wood, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
The memorial gathering to celebrate Mike’s life will be held from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Berrytown Wesleyan Church, 178 Burt Road, Gillett, PA 16925. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements. Send condolences at RobertsFHInc.com
