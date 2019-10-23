Michael J. “Mike” Benjamin Sr., 61, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
“Mike” as he was known by his family and many friends, was born in Towanda on Feb. 4, 1958, the son of Harry C. Benjamin and Marjorie Ackley Benjamin. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1976. Mike was employed by Masonite Corp. in Wysox, Pennsylvania, until 1979 when he became disabled due to a motor vehicle accident. He later went to work at his father, Harry C. Benjamin’s Garage in Wysox and also provided sign painting and lettering service in the area. Mike enjoyed racing and owned a four-cylinder modified race car. Mike was a flagger at Dunn Hill Raceway for a number of years. Mike greatly loved his grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and football.
Mike is survived by his mother, Marjorie Benjamin of Standing Stone; children, Michael J. Benjamin II and wife Amy of Towanda, Jessica M. Burbank of Minot, North Dakota; grandchildren, Tyler, Avalon, Makenzi, Haleigh and Alivia; brothers, Howard C. Benjamin of Towanda, Jeffery L. Benjamin of Macedonia; sisters, Laura L. Benjamin of Macedonia, Lisa M. Benjamin of Macedonia; special nieces, Brianne Benjamin and Karla Benjamin; special nephews, Chad Benjamin and Mason Jenner; his aunt, Loretta Kukaites of Towanda; several cousins and a special friend, Butch Hatch. He was predeceased by his father, Harry C. Benjamin on Sept. 29, 2000, and his canine companion, Smokey.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Mike.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
