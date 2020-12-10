Michael J. Nedley, 50, of Troy, passed away Dec. 6, 2020. Mike was born on Jan. 7, 1970 in Blossburg, and is the son of Mary M. (Trick) and Ronald E. Rockwell of West Burlington. He was a 1990 graduate of Canton High School and was a truck driver for Fenton Trucking in Wysox. He enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Mike is survived by his parents Mary M. (Trick) and Ronald E. Rockwell, his partner of 19 years Carrie Douglas, his son Tim Gelnett of Hughesville, PA, his step daughter Lori Hubler of Troy, his grandchildren McKenna and Calum Hubler, his brothers: Ronald)Missy) Sentiff of Alba, PA, Loren (Dorey) Nedley of Wyalusing, PA, Matthew (Cherry) Nedley of Ft. Smith, AR, and Jason Rockwell of Rome, NY, his sister Ashley (Howard) Walker of Gillett, PA, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Preston and Margaret Trick and G. Eugene and Nora Rockwell.
A future memorial service will be at the convenience of Mike’s family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy. Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
