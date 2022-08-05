Michael J. O’Keefe, 69, of Towanda passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with loved ones by his side.
Born November 13, 1952 in Towanda, he was a son of Irma O’Keefe and the late Jerome J. O’Keefe.
Mike was a graduate of Towanda High School class of 1970. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Drexel University in 1974.
Mike had previously been employed as Financial Controller with Hoffman Industries. In recent years, he had been a devoted caregiver to his elderly parents.
Mike was active in sports growing up and had many interests including bowling, ancestry research, travel, 60s music, and long walks. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and was always eager to lend a helping hand. He will be remembered as a loving, caring, and thoughtful son, brother, and uncle and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings Dr. Jerome F. O’Keefe of Dickson City, Thomas O’Keefe and wife Ann of Nottingham, NH, Mary Jo Capuano and husband Frank of Harrisburg; nephews and niece Shannon Barrett of Manchester, NH, Maegan Ellis and husband Dr. Edward Ellis of Erie, Patrick O’Keefe of Derry, NH, Matthew Capuano of Tampa Bay, FL, Daniel O’Keefe of Amesbury, MA; step-nephews Ryan Eberlin and wife Kara and family of Towanda, Kevin Eberlin and wife Julie and family stationed in Jordan US Airforce; great-niece Nyssa Barrett and special cousin Howard Johnson of Greece, NY.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his uncle Francis O’Keefe and sister-in-law Susan O’Keefe.
A funeral service to celebrate Mike’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home at 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA with Rev. Jose Joseph Kuriappilly officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at givenow.lls.org in Mike’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
