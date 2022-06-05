Michael J. Olsyn Jr., 88

Michael J. Olsyn, Jr Age 88 of Columbia Cross Roads, PA passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth M. (VanBossuyt) Olsyn who passed away on February 23, 2018. Mike was born on November 11, 1933 in Mountain Lakes, NJ son of the late Michael J. and Minnie (Harry) Olsyn, Sr. After graduating high school Mike joined the Army National Guard where he served his country for ten years. Prior to moving to the area in 1979 Mike farmed in Blairstown, NJ, where he and his wife raised their family. Following that, he and Ruth, along with his son and daughter-in-law, purchased their farm on Huntington Road where he worked until his retirement.
Mike’s passion and dedication in life was his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the family farm. Mike dedicated much of his life to serve on public school boards, 24 years in New Jersey where he served on state and local boards, and after his retirement, he served 15 years on local school boards.
Survivors include his children: Jackie Vargson of Troy, PA, Pamella Olsyn of Byram, NJ, Melinda Brunelle of Diamondhead, MS, and Michael & Donna Olsyn, III, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, siblings Nancy Reneau, Joan Grover, and Gerald Olsyn, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Ruth.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Harkness Cemetery, Springfield Township, PA.
To Send Condolences: VickeryFH.com
