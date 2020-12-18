Michael James Patterson, 64, of 1382 Laurel Hill Road, Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020 at his home following declining health. Michael was born in Sayre, PA on December 29, 1955 a son of the late John Leroy Patterson and Barbara Mahoney Patterson. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1974 and in early years was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox. Michael later moved to Houston, TX where he was employed as a maintenance supervisor technician for apartments and town homes. A number of years later, Michael returned to Towanda to reside and was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation until he chose to retire to provide care for his wife, Stacey who was recovering from a motor vehicle accident. Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working on vehicles, attending NASCAR races as he was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan and being of assistance to others when they needed help. Michael was very devoted to his family. He was a social member of the Beirne-Webster VFW Post in Towanda.
Michael’s family includes his wife Stacey Hosler Patterson, their children, Jacquelyn Chandler and husband Korey of Burkburnett, TX, Taylor Dallas and husband Greg of Chagrin Falls, OH, Chad Michael Patterson and wife Stacey of Franklindale, PA, 8 grandchildren, his siblings, Charles Patterson and wife Tina of Wyalusing, John Jake Patterson of Florida, Gerry Lou VanDyne and husband Dave of Texas, Joseph Patterson and wife Donna May of Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Michael James Patterson. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
