Michael Lawrence Kelley, age 61, of Dushore, PA, passed away suddenly, on December 31, 2022, at his home.
Michael was born in Sayre, PA, on October 31, 1961, a twin son of the late Lawrence & Helen M. Farrell Kelley Jr. He graduated from the Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1980.
Mike worked for Procter and Gamble in Mehoopany, for 34 years, retiring on April 1, 2020. He also worked at the Dushore Super Duper from 1977 until 1986, and for his father’s camper and cider mill business.
He was a member of the Dushore Fire Company for over twenty-four years, where he served as an ambulance driver, and drove for the Mildred Ambulance for many years. Mike was elected and served as a Dushore Borough Councilman for over fifteen years. Mike was always willing to lend a hand.
He enjoyed baseball, especially the Philadelphia Phillies. He traveled all over Pennsylvania and New York, attending baseball card shows, autograph parties, charity auctions and minor league baseball games. He also enjoyed going to Phillies Spring Training in Clearwater, FL. Mike was an avid hunter, having many trophy bucks, and enjoyed ice fishing in his younger years.
Above all, family was everything to him; he enjoyed preparing meals for gatherings, especially his famous baked beans and holiday fudge.
Surviving: son Christopher Michael Kelley of Dushore; twin brother and sister-in-law Patrick Paul Kelley, Sr. (Carissa) of Dushore; sister and brother-in-law Kathy Marie Phillips (Jeffrey) of Dushore; former spouse Vicki Kelley of Dushore; nieces and nephews Patrick P. Kelley, Jr. of Dushore, Ashley M. Jones (CJ) of West Chester, Pa., Jeffrey A. Phillips (Kaitlyn) of Overton, Pa., and Ryan T. Phillips of Mildred, Pa.; four great nieces Madelyn, Kiylee, Kamaray, and Kennedi Phillips.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother: William Eugene Kelley, on September 5, 2018; sister, Patricia Ann Kelley on August 26, 1956, and by a sister-in-law, Vickie Lynne Kelley on November 11, 2001.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 6th, 2023, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning, January 6th, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Dushore Ambulance Assn., PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
