Michael Lee Whyte, 63, of Burlington, PA passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Michael was born February 22, 1958, in Lincoln, NE, the son of the late George Whyte and Karen L. Kempkes Whyte. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1977. Michael was employed by Jeld-Wen in Wysox, PA for many years until the time of his passing.
He was a member of the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club. Michael loved watching his grandsons participate in sports, the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He greatly enjoyed going to concerts, and fishing trips with his good friends to Ontario.
He is survived by his companion, Jill Manzer, and her children, Leslie Cain, Josh Cain, and Jared Manzer, all of Burlington, his children, Chastity (Karlton) Kisner of Monroeton, Melinda Whyte and fiancé Bradley Fulmer of Towanda, Denise Whyte of Towanda, Jordan Whyte of Monroeton, Tawni Whyte of Monroeton, grandchildren, Keegan Kisner, Kollin Kisner, Micciah Littick, Ashton Evans, Brennick Lain, Leonise Whyte, Susanna Cordner, Lennon Cordner, and Dylan Wolfe, great grandson, James Melville, sisters, Barbara (Matt) Gordon of Durrell, Glenda Vargo of Ulster, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 24, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Bradley Crain officiating. Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, 597 Kellogg Road, Monroeton, PA 18832 in memory of Michael Lee Whyte.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.