Michael Lynn Hogan, age 49, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Michael was born on Jan. 14, 1972 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Philip “Lynn” (d. Jan. 24, 2013) and Barbara Brearley Hogan (d. Dec. 25, 2009). He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School and the Northern Tier Career Center.
He was employed with the Wyalusing Florist with his sisters, Honchell’s Market, and Century Farm Meats. He loved spending time with his family and his nieces and nephews adored him.
Michael is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Dorothy and David Eastabrook of Herrickville, Pennsylvania, Penelope “Penny” and Pat Parsons of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, and Philip and Danielle Hogan of South Montrose, Pennsylvania; his nieces and nephews, Aaron and Lindsey Eastabrook and their children, Chasity (Keegan), Dylan, and Blake, Jesse and Shelly Eastabrook and their children, Hailey, Matais, and Spencer, Lucas and Katie Eastabrook and their children, Emma and Noah, John and Cassie Eastabrook and their children, Sawyer and Sydney, Miranda Hamilton (Adam Zawicki) and their children, Carlee and Paislee, and Collin Hogan; as well as his Uncle Joe and Aunt Linda LoBue.
A graveside service will be held for Michael at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery, with Reverend Richard Davis officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please purchase a bag or Oreos and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and share them with your loved ones.
