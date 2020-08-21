Michael S. Biza, age 63, of 964 Tennessee Lane, Sarasota, Florida, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 31, 2020 at home. Born in Waverly, New York on March 5, 1957, he was the son of the late John L. Biza Sr. and Scherry D. Hancock Biza. He attended school in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Mike had lived in Florida for the past 40+ years. He resided with his companion Molly Beesley for the past 15 years. He worked for Florida Tree until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing with his nephew, Matt J. Biza and friends at the Snook Haven River in Florida. He often took time to return to Pennsylvania, where he would hunt, fish and play cards with his family and friends. He is survived by his girlfriend, Molly Beesley of Sarasota; brothers and sisters and their spouses, Laurie Walmsley of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, Dan and Connie Biza of Stevensville, Pennsylvania, Gloria and Rick Lopreste of Spencer, New York, Dawn and Terry Shafer Jr. of LeRaysville and William Allen of Sayre; several nephews, nieces and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his father, John L. Biza Sr.; mother, Scherry D. Swingle 2006; stepfather, Robert F. Swingle 1982; brother, John L. Biza Jr. 2000; and sister, Catherine L. Allen 2007. There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania.
