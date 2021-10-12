Michael Scott Leonard, age 59, of Midland, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, while on vacation in Port St. Lucie, FL. He was born on Christmas Eve, 1961, in Elmira, NY. He was a 1979 graduate of S.R.U High School in East Smithfield and grew up in Ridgebury.
Mike was a general contractor and built/remodeled many houses; there was nothing he couldn’t fix. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy, NASCAR (fan of Corey LaJoie), Penn State football, attending live concerts and he loved to travel. Mike also had a deep love for music and encouraged others with their own musicianship.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Helen (James) Aaron, of Elmira, NY; two grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Sherri) Leonard, of Gillett, and Timothy (Norma) Leonard, of Columbia Cross Roads; two nephews and one niece; special friends, Jackie Fries and Phil Gush; two fur-babies, Jasper and Shelby; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and his father Lee’s wife, Paula.
Mike’s father, Lee H. Leonard, passed away shortly after Mike, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, and he was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Dillon Cahill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mike’s name to a local charity of donor’s choosing, or you can plant a tree in his memory.
Family and friends are invited to Mike’s Celebration of Life on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at the Gillett Baptist Church, 33241 Route 14, Gillett, PA 16925. Wilston Funeral Home in Mansfield is assisting the Leonard family with funeral service arrangements, www.wilstonfh.com.
