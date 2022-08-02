Michael Scott Shumway, 63, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center after an extended illness.
Mike was born on May 28, 1959, in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest son of the late Durland Karl and Sara Annette Brown Shumway of Towanda, Pennsylvania. Mike played Little League on a team coached by his father and attended Piscataway High School in New Jersey, graduating with the Class of 1977.
Mike enjoyed scuba diving in Bonaire. He loved coming back to the “farm” in Pennsylvania to sit on the porch with family and fishing with his brothers. He also liked going to The Green Goat for a beer and a great meal.
Mike started his career with Ingersoll-Rand which was Atlas Copco and is now Epiroc. He was a Service Coordinator dealing with the drilling business, selling, and servicing the equipment and any “consumables” that go along with each type of drilling.
Mike is survived by his four brothers, Durland (Carlyn) Shumway of Bellefonte, Pa., Byron (Gayle) Shumway of Towanda, Pa., Peter (Patty) Shumway of Monroeton, Pa., and Steven (Linda) Shumway of Derry, N.H. Mike is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Karl, in October of 2003 and his mother, Sara, in December of 2021.
Burial will be held in Mountain Lake Cemetery, Towanda, Pennsylvania at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
