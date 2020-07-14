Michael T. Mingos, 63, passed away from cancer on Friday morning, July 10, 2020, at the Bradford County Manor.
Michael was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 7, 1956, the son of Joseph H. Mingos and Amelia Frawley Mingos. He attended Special Education school in Wysox, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Towanda High School. After graduation, Mike worked for several years at Serve in Monroeton, Pennsylvania. In order to further Mike’s opportunities for development and independence, he relocated to Wellsboro, then Mansfield, Pennsylvania, and worked for several years at Capabilities in Elmira, New York. An opportunity in the Partners-In-Progress workshop in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, became available, which eliminated the commute to Elmira, and Mike began working there for several years. He participated in Special Olympics for many years, bowling on Saturday mornings, and looked forward to going to the county fair and bus trips to baseball games in Williamsport. Mike retired in 2018, and due to declining health, relocated to the Bradford County Manor. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for over a year until it took him from us. Mike loved his family. He looked forward to any occasion to be with them, Christmas, Easter, birthdays, etc. He possessed an impressive wit and enjoyed bantering with family and caregivers. His laugh was infectious, and when he didn’t attend a family gathering, his one liners were usually heard and often included in text messages. He loved grilled sausages, going to McDonald’s, Dunkin Donuts, Walmart and KMart, and always was ready for a good cup of coffee. There were many things Mike was unable to do or experience in his life, but he always tried to maintain a positive attitude.
The family wishes to thank so many caregivers and friends who helped to make his life fuller over the years. It is impossible to name them all. Special gratitude is extended to Joan Seibel of Mansfield with whom he resided for many years. She cared for him, took him to Walmart every week, and helped him through the rough periods.
He is survived by brothers, Joseph (Martha) Mingos of Sayre, Pennsylvania, William (Susan) Mingos of Athens, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Jesus (Chico) Fernandez of Miami, Florida; nephews, Dr. Mark (Katrina) Mingos of Ithaca, New York, David (Johanna) Mingos of Alexandria, Virginia, Stephen (Kelly) Fernandez of Sarasota, Florida; nieces, Kate (John) Chippari of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Beth (Frank) Stransky of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, and Kelly Atanasoff of Sayre, Pennsylvania; and nine grand nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Margaret Mingos and Marilyn Fernandez.
A private funeral service will be held by the family. For those wishing to make a donation in Mike’s memory, please send it to Special Olympics (Tioga County PA), P.O. Box 534, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.