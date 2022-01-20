Michael Wayne Getz, age 69, of York Avenue, Towanda, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home.
Mike was born, December 30, 1952, in Williamsport, a son of the late Jesse and Margaret Sarah (Peg) Getz of Dushore, PA.
Mike attended St. Basil’s School in Dushore, PA, and graduated from Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1971. He graduated from Penn State University in 1975, with a degree in Business Management and Real Estate.
He married his best friend, Karen Jeane Beirne-Getz, on April 2, 2002. They enjoyed over eighteen years of happiness before her death on August 19, 2020. Mike’s daily activities were inspired by Karen’s intelligence, compassion, personality, and strength.
Mike’s professional career centered around real estate. As a licensed real estate agent and broker for over forty-five years, he was the former broker/owner of Compass
Realty, worked for Mericle Commercial Real Estate, Milnes Engineering, and Sherlock Homes & Properties. Most recently, he was a partner in Northeast Keystone Properties, a commercial real estate development and management company. He took great pride in helping his family, friends, and clients achieve their real estate dreams – whether it be the smallest house on the block or the largest commercial building in town.
Mike was an accomplished high school and college athlete, playing soccer, basketball, and track. He worked out regularly and was an avid golfer. He cherished his time as a caddy at Eagles Mere Country Club and had dozens of stories that live on almost fifty years later. He loved to watch and talk about basketball, golf, the New York Yankees, and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Some of his favorite times were spent coaching basketball for the Sullivan County Griffins.
Mike flourished in his role as husband, brother, stepfather, uncle, friend, and mentor to countless family members, friends, former players, and business associates.
Whether it was about the next big deal, a personal issue or a golf swing problem, Mike was only a phone call away with his positive words filled with humor, wisdom, and encouragement.
To all who knew and cared about Mike, smile as you remember the laughs and words of wisdom he brought to your life. As he told his players, “Let’s do three things today – have fun, play hard and be friends.”.
Surviving:
Stepchildren: Christie J. (JR Rought) Robinson Dushore, PA and David F. Robinson Towanda, PA
Two brothers:
David J. Getz Nichols, NY and Robert R. (Mary) Getz Dushore, PA
Father-in-law & Mother-In-Law:
Patrick and Carol Beirne, Sr. Towanda, PA
Brothers and sisters in law:
Patrick L. (Sharon) Beirne Towanda, PA and Mary C. “Cathy” (Darrell) West Tennessee, James D. (Kyu) Beirne West Virginia, Helen E. “Libby” (Jeffrey) Hager New York, Darlene M. (Anthony) Barrow Oklahoma, Michael J. (Ines) Beirne Florida, Kelly B. (Don) Wilhelm Towanda, PA, Barbara A. (Joe) Slama California, Dianna L. (Jonathan) Kunis Florida, and Virginia A. (Michael) Young New York
Step-Grandchildren:
Ali Sparrow, Kenny Arey, and Dallas Rought
Nieces:
Suzanne (Steve) Brown Forksville, PA, Michelle (John) Rease Nichols, NY, Laura (Chester) Evans Dushore, PA, and Megan (Andrew) Bohensky Laporte, PA
Nephew:
Jesse “J. T.” Getz Pittston, PA
And numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements will be private and are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
Mike always liked a great party. To honor his memory and allow time for as many of his family & friends to attend as possible, a Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Please send an email to jessetgetz@gmail.com to receive the details when they are available.
After Karen’s death, a memorial scholarship was established to commemorate the positive impact she had in the lives of so many students during her teaching career. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike’s memory to help fund the scholarship.
Donations should be made payable to the “Towanda Area School District Education Foundation” and can be sent to 410 State Street, Towanda, PA 18848. Please note your donation is for the Karen Beirne-Getz Memorial Scholarship.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
