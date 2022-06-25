Michele Marie McKernan, 56, of Wysox, PA passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Michele was born November 14, 1965, in Sayre the daughter of Michael McKernan and Doris Bartlow McKernan. Michele was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1983. In earlier years she drove school bus and was a driver for the Endless Mountains Transportation Authority. Michele later worked as a truck driver for a number of years. Michele enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with her dogs. She is survived by her spouse, Kelly-Jo Marie McKernan, stepdaughters, Madison and Kathryn Maines, her father, Michael McKernan of Monroeton, brother, Greg McKernan of Monroeton, sister, Cindy Matthews of Hornbrook as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Doris Bartlow McKernan, brother, Randy McKernan and sister, Patricia McKernan. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Larry Jennings officiating. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

