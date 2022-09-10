Michelle Coleman Smith, 46, of Lawton, PA, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Born February 23, 1976, in Montrose, PA, the daughter of Kevin J and Paula L (Hicks) Coleman.
Michelle graduated from Elk Lake High School in 1994 and Mansfield University with a B.S. in Microbiology.
She was a Lab Supervisor for 22 years with Cargill Inc. During college, she worked for The Dandy and Orlowski’s.
Michelle loved the Chicago Bears and enjoyed crocheting, and her passion was keeping up with her beloved daughter, Payton, and following all her activities.
In addition to her parents, Kevin and Paula Coleman of Lawton, survivors include her husband of nearly 15 years, Chadd Smith, her daughter Payton, parents-in-law Brian and Debbie Smith of Waverly, NY, her sister Melissa (Ray) Hunsinger of Lawton, in-law grandparents Marjorie and Gene Evans of Lockwood, NY; two nieces, Mercedes and Hailie and a nephew, Alex, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.
She is predeceased by her grandparents, Clarence and Betty Hicks, George and Margaret Coleman, Chadds’s grandparents, Virginia Cooke and George Smith, and her Uncle Mark Coleman.
For more information or directions, please go to www.BartronMyer.com.
Services: 10:00 am, Monday, September 12, 2022, at Bartron-Myer Funeral Home, 382 Church Street, Montrose, PA
Visitation: 6:00-8:00 pm on Sunday at the Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.