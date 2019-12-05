Michelle Repsher Salsman, age 53, of Laceyville, (formerly of Wyalusing) passed away suddenly on Monday evening, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock.
Michelle was born in Towanda, on Nov. 24, 1966. She was the daughter of Carlton “Cocky” and Rose Burke Repsher Jr. of Wyalusing.
She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1985 and LPN program in 2003. Michelle was employed with the P&G Credit Union, the Wyalusing Area School District, the Rocket-Courier, and Bayada Home Health. Michelle married Timothy Salsman on April 8, 1989. She was a devoted mother. She especially enjoyed following her daughter in all of her sporting and school activities. She was very devoted to her family and took great pleasure in family vacations to the beach. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. She loved caring for the family pets, Alli, Jena, and grand-puppy, Rory. She was a member of the St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church in Wyalusing, and the Towanda Country Club.
Michelle is survived by her beloved husband, Tim, of 30 years; her daughter, Karissa Salsman (Richard Brown) of Dallas; her parents, Carlton and Rose Repsher of Wyalusing; her siblings, Nancy Conner of Wyalusing, and William Repsher (Donna) of LeRaysville; her mother and father-in-law, Harold and Janette Salsman of Laceyville; and her brother/sister-in-law, Steve and Barb Salsman and Dean and Karla Salsman all of Laceyville. She is also survived by many close cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. She was preceded in death by her cousin, Sandra Ritz (Oct. 18, 2019); her sister-in-law, Christine Salsman Brown (April 20, 2014) and her brother-in-law, Michael Salsman (Oct. 24, 2014). She had many special friends and relatives that would gather and she would always leave them with a smile on their faces.
A memorial service for Michelle will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, with Father Ken Seegar of the St. Andre Bessette Parish officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Stowell. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Michelle’s name to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 245 State Street, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
