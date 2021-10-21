Mike Carrigan, age 77, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Mike was born in Waverly, NY a son of the late Eugene Michael Carrigan and the late Louise (Strope) Carrigan. He was retired from the Baltimore County, MD Fire Department as a firefighter with 28 years of service. Mike loved attending car shows where he would often take his ’39 Packard and ’51 5 Window Chevy Pick Up Truck. He also enjoyed spending time in his Carolina Room overlooking the lake, watching sports, going to dinner with his wife, and playing cards with his friends and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Lynda (Lines) Carrigan, one daughter, Michelle Nielsen and her husband Ken of Virginia Beach, VA; two grandchildren, Maille and Michael Nielsen.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Towanda, PA.
Memorials may be sent to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org)
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
