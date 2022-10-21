On the night of Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Mila A. May of Canton passed away peacefully at Troy Community Hospital. She was 87 years of age. Born September 8, 1935 in the Bradford County community of Sugar Hill she was one of ten children born to Alvah and Ida Mae (Snyder) Adams. Known as Sissy to many in her family she was a familiar and much beloved waitress at the former Hickok’s Restaurant in Canton. Later, she was employed at Paper Magic for many years. She was a life member of the Canton chapter 981 Women Of The Moose and had been involved for many years. Mila was a very family oriented person who enjoyed family reunions and rarely missed her grandchildrens’ sports events.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin (& Sheila) May and Randy (& Deanna) May all of Canton, grandchildren Danielle May, Ryan May, Becky (& James) Colton, Melissa (& Jason) Jackson, great-grandchildren Anthony Deitrick, Jakob Deitrick, Bailey Koernig, Max Colton, Alyssa May, Parker Jackson, Madison Detrick, Maci Colton, Maeleigh Deitrick, several special nieces and nephews and special friend Marlene Wilber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max, five brothers and four sisters.
A Celebration of Mila’s Life will be held 2 O’Clock PM Monday, October 24 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. The family will receive friends between 1 and 2 PM. Interment will be in East Canton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to honor Mila’s memory may do so by making contributions in her name to Western Alliance Emergency Services, 129 Canton Street, Troy, Pa., or to the charity of one’s choice. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
