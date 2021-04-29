Mildred H. Swingle, known to her friends as “Bob”, 102, of Athens, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, April 25, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Mildred was born January 12, 1919 in Towanda Township, PA the daughter of Roland J. House and Pauline Watkins House. After graduating from Towanda High School, she married John “Jack” R. Swingle on June 26, 1937. She was employed for many years by GTE Sylvania in Towanda until her retirement on January 31, 1980. On February 15, 1980, Mildred and John moved to Fort Pierce, FL, where they spent a very happy retirement together.
Mildred was preceded in death by her beloved husband John in 1997. She is survived by her son James F. Swingle of Athens, grandsons James Swingle and Randy Swingle, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family, and many friends who are all grateful to have had such a long time to love her.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
