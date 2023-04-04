Millie was born on January 6, 1926 at Cape Haitian, Haiti, West Indies, to T. Newell and LaVerne Sprague Griffith. In 1931 the family moved to New Jersey.
Millie graduated from Flemington High School in 1943, and then went on to graduate from Mercer Hospital School of Nursing in the Nurse Cadet Corp. in Trenton, NJ, in 1946.
It was in February of 1946 that she married William R. Van Blarcom and moved to their Readington, NJ farm. While in New Jersey Millie worked part time at Somerset Hospital and later at the Hunterdon Medical Center, prior to the family buying the former Hosea Wolfe farm and moving to Columbia Cross Roads, PA in 1958. Once in Pennsylvania, Millie worked part time at the Troy Community Hospital, and then served as the School Nurse for twenty-six (26) years until retiring from the Troy Area School District in 1986.
Millie belonged to the Columbia Cross Roads United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women’s Group, the American Legion VFW Auxiliary the Columbia Cross Roads Birthday Club.
Millie is survived by her children Barbara Barrett and her daughter Sue Ann, and Deborah (Terry) Lutz and son Willie (Dixie) Lutz, James (Darlene) and their children Amy and Scott Lackey, Richard Van Blarcom, and Amanda and Rob Miller, and Robert (Donna) and their children Shelly and Tristan Brawn, Jonathan and Ellen Van Blarcom, Melissa and Jeff Berkey, and Elizabeth Van Blarcom and Devin Guimont, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Willever of Lady Lake, FL.
Millie was predeceased by her husband William Van Blarcom in 2008, son Richard Van Blarcom in Vietnam in 1968, grandson Jessie Lutz in 1992 and great-grandson Theo Brawn in 2014.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Troy Vets Club, 183 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA 16947.
Memorials in Millie’s memory may be given to the Bradford County Heritage Association (Farm Museum) P.O. Box 265, Troy, PA 16947 or to a charity of choice. The Gerald W. Vickery Jr., Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. is assisting the family.
