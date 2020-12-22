Mildred Marie (Tripp) Eiklor, 91, of Ulster (North Rome), Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident since September, 2020.
Mildred was the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Beach) Tripp of Waverly, New York and was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on March 13, 1929. She lived all of her young life in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly School District in 1947.
As a teenager she worked as a “cabin girl” (maid) for a couple just outside of Waverly, who had cabins to rent as over-night accommodations for travelers. After travelers left, she would clean and prepare the cabins for the next guests who would come in.
Not long after graduating from high school, she went to work at the Blue Swan Mills in Sayre doing sewing. Within two years she met Lyle Eiklor at a dance at the Frawley Amusement Park in Waverly.
Lyle became the love of her life and they got married in Tioga Center, New York on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1949. They made their home on the Eiklor homestead at North Rome, farming with Lyle’s parents, Floyd and Edna (Bidlack) Eiklor.
Mildred helped work on the dairy farm, and after their children were in high school, she went to work at Robintech in Owego, New York for 11 years. When Hadco bought Robintech, she continued working there until she retired in March of 1991.
Her main interest in life was caring for her family; both Lyle and Mildred could use most any situation, no matter how mundane, and turn it into a life lesson to teach their children.
She had a very strong faith in the Lord and was a member of the North Rome Wesleyan Church for many years. In her younger years she was involved with the Wesleyan Women Ministry, took part in the Secret Sisters, helped with altar flowers and helped with the prayer chain. She also enjoyed reading, camping, doing embroidery and planting a large garden each year and canning the produce.
After retirement, Lyle and Mildred ran a food concession stand for the Wysox Drive-in when they held their summer flea markets. It was guaranteed they would come home without any of her cream pies that she made from scratch, which she was well-known for. All of her pies were fantastic, but everyone’s guaranteed go-to pie was the chocolate cream.
Mildred was affectionately called “Muggsy” by her children and grandchildren, and when her great-granddaughter was little, she called her “Big Da.”
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Judy Ann Yager of North Rome; granddaughter and great-grandson, Holly Shaull and Troy of North Rome; great-granddaughter, Samantha and Ryan Nolt, and great-great-grandson, Oliver and soon to be in March 2021; great-great-granddaughter, Alice, all of Standing Stone. She is also survived by a son, Leslie Eiklor and his family of Sayre; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mildred is predeceased by her husband, Lyle Eiklor, who passed away on Nov. 4, 2010. If he had lived until Nov. 24, they would have celebrated their 61-year anniversary. She is also predeceased by her mother, Helen Beach Tripp (d. 1933); her father, Arthur Tripp (d. 1971); step-mother, Lillian Tripp (d. 1996); her older brother, Truman Tripp (d. 1987) of Virginia; her younger brother, George Tripp (d. 1985) of Illinois; and her son-in-law, Paul Yager (d. Nov. 2, 2018) of North Rome. Also a step-sister and her husband, Vivian and Gene Ward.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral for Mildred at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. At Mildred’s request, there is no viewing before the service. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask, and try to do distancing as much as possible.
The family would also like to thank the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and loving care for Mildred. We pray the Lord bless you tremendously!
Memorials in Mildred’s name may be made to the North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Road, Rome, PA 18837, or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
