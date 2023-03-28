Mildred (Mil) Marie Prichard, age 84, passed away peacefully at the Highlands Care Center on March 24, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
Mildred was born on August 5, 1938, in Wilmot Township, Bradford County. She was the third child of Robert Francis and Genevieve Coyle Hope. She attended the one room schoolhouse in Lovelton, PA, and graduated in the Class of 1956 from Tunkhannock High School. She married Harold “Buck” Prichard on August 2, 1958, at St. Anthony’s Church in Stowell, PA. They moved to Sugar Hill and settled into farm life. They would spend the next 59 years together in marriage until Harold’s passing on October 13, 2017.
Over the years, Mildred worked at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory in Mildred, as well as American Meter in Wyalusing, PA. She particularly enjoyed baling hay on the farm as summer arrived. In subsequent years, she would work at the Rocket Courier office as well with Ricci’s Catering in Dushore. She worked for over 20 years at the Eagles Mere Country Club supervising off premises catered events. She was a staple serving snacks to funeral attendees at the Homer Funeral Home in Wyalusing.
Ultimately, she decided to earn her insurance license and sell policies with Harold. She travelled the world with her loving husband. She was a member of both St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Stowell and later St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wyalusing.
She enjoyed serving on the St. Mary’s picnic committee and working with fellow members.
Mildred was an avid bowler throughout her life and a member of several championship teams. Possessing a rare blood type motivated her to donate over eight gallons of blood in her lifetime.
Strawberry pies and strawberry daiquiris were two of her specialties.
However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Harold, in October 2017.
Additionally, brothers Arthur, Joseph, and Lee, as well as sisters: Rose Comstock and Patricia Ricci, passed away in prior years. Her dear brothers-in-law Donald Sedlak, Francis Ricci, and Manuel Souto and sister-in-law, Betty Jane Houck, preceded her in death, too, along with nephews Arthur Souto, Stephen Sedlak, a great nephew, Brian Barry and a great niece, Kimberly Milo Evans.
Surviving are her two sons Robert (Karen) Prichard of Stroudsburg and William (Kathy) Prichard of Sugar Run and daughter Holly Spotts (Andy, partner) of Leesport, PA. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Katie (Taylor) Smith of Wyalusing, and Kyle and Luke Spotts of Leesport, PA. Also surviving are two brothers. Lewis (Jean) Hope of Dushore and William Hope (Georgette Smith) of Lovelton, two sisters, Helen Souto and Kathryn Sedlak, both of Rome, PA, and a brother in law, Tom Comstock (Susan Hadlock) of Laceyville.
Services will be held at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Monsignor Robert Wargo will be presiding. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Stowell, Pa. with her beloved husband, “Buck”, at a later date.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, on March 30, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the start of the funeral service at 1:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Highlands Care Center Employee Fund, PO Box 10, Laporte, Pa. 18626 or to St. Mary of the Assumption, 245 State Street, Wyalusing, Pa. 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com
