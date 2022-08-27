Mildred “Millie” Hollenback died peacefully in her sleep on August 25, 2022 as a result of Multiple Myeloma, which she fought for over 10 years. She worked at the Guthrie Clinic Pediatric Department, then transferred to the Personnel Department. She worked for the PA State Employment Office before leaving there to work for the Towanda Area School District. For nearly 35 years she worked for John Kropcho Jr. and Associates. Millie was a very active member of the Towanda Lions Club. For over 20 years she was the chairperson of their Holiday Bazaar. In 1994, Millie was named a Melvin Jones Fellow along with her husband, Richard. This award is given to those “for dedicated humanitarian services”. For many years Millie was actively involved with the Bradford-Sullivan Counties’ Outstanding Young Woman program. She began her involvement in this program first as a Preliminary Judge, then as a Judging Chairman. For many years Millie was a member of the local branch of the TOPS Club and the Towanda Widows Support Group after the death of her husband, Richard. To many Millie was known as “The Jam Lady.” She enjoyed making jellies and jams to sell at local craft shows. She loved making fancy desserts and baked goods and best of all English tea sandwiches. Millie was an avid reader and enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and word searches. Millie and her family wish to thank her oncologist, Dr. Panit Srivatana for all the care she provided. Millie was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Elizabeth (McKeon) Young, her sister Rebecca (Young) Hopkins, and her husband, Richard. Millie is survived by her daughter, Lynne Dzwil; son-in-law, Jay Dzwil; granddaughters Gwendolyn and Allison Dzwil; brother Richard Young; and a large extended family too numerous to name. A public visitation will be held from 9am — 11am on Friday, September 2nd, 2022 at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A private service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers it is requested a donation be made in Millie’s name to the Multiple Myelona Research Foundation or to the Oncology-Hematology Department at the Robert Packer Hospital to help assist other oncology patients with their care needs.
