Mildred Roof Brown, 95, of 47 Susquehanna St. Towanda, PA, Wysox Township, passed away peacefully Monday evening, October 17, 2022 at her home. Mildred was born in Wysox, PA on July 16, 1927, one of 10 children to Otto C. “Ottie” Roof and Martha Frances Werkheiser Roof. In early years Mildred worked cleaning homes in the Towanda area and on the family farm picking vegetables and doing farm work. She worked at the Greyhound Post House in Wysox and was subsequently employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for over 35 years until retirement. Mildred was a member of the Wysox Presbyterian Church, Towanda American Legion Auxiliary, and the Towanda-Wysox Area Senior Citizens.
Mildred enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo, camping, fishing, vegetable and flower gardening, cooking, canning, and going for rides on the mountain. She loved sharing the hospitality of her home with others
especially during the holidays.
Her family includes her children, Robert (Connie) Brown Sr., Ronald (Joyce) Brown, Fritz Brown (Linda Wilson), Timothy Brown and fiancé Veronica Whaley, daughter-in-law, Lori Brown, grandchildren, Robert Brown Jr., Patrick (Mary) Brown Sr., Douglas Brown, Eric Brown, Frannie (Kevin) Young, Fritz Brown, Kody Brown, Kayla (Caleb) Grant, and Blaine Boyer,
numerous great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Walter David Brown on October 26, 2015, son, Karl W. Brown, grandchildren, Ronda Marie Brown West, George Wyatt Brown, and Otto David Wayne Brown, siblings, Cleone Fundurulic, Norma Jean Roof, Erma Roof, Barbara Tate, Carol Light, Betty Brutzman, Donald Roof, Carlton Roof, and Janice Hadlock.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 p.m.
with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice
in Mildred’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
