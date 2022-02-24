Milton “Skeet” Harry Repsher, Sr. passed away on February 22, 2022, with his children at his side. He was the son of the late Cecil and Pearl Brotzman Repsher and was born on February 27, 1946. He would have been 76 years of age on Sunday.
He was married to Neta VanDeMark Repsher for 56 years until her death on July 11, 2020. In their earlier years, Milt worked at P&G around the time the new plant in Mehoopany was opened and then went on to work at Bendix Corp. in Montrose along with Neta. Milt and Neta later owned and operated Repsher’s Market in Silvara from 1976-1984. Milt was also an insurance agent for PFA and then Nationwide until he retired in 2011. Neta was again by his side working in the insurance agency with him.
Milt’s profession as a business owner and insurance agent were well-suited for him and he was successful in both as he had the gift of gab, loved to socialize and had quite the sense of humor. He was also known to tease and joke with friends and loved ones.
He loved his family and would sometimes make up little songs and nicknames for the children and grandchildren. He was a regular fixture at his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and will be remembered for his love of cheering them on. Milt was one of the founding members in the Tri County Sportsmen Club in Silvara and was a proud long-time member of the Franklin Lodge Masons.
Milt is survived by his children, Candy (Richard) Card; Crystal (Russell) Hons and Milton “Skeet” (Tiffany) Repsher, Jr. Milt was predeceased in death by two children, Travis Wade in 1971 (2 weeks old) and Nicole Louise in 1994 (20 years old). His grandson, Robert Barth III predeceased him in 2017 (age 30).
Milt is survived by his sisters, Charlotte (Morris) Fassett and Beverly Stanton; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Gary) Seamans; Carol (Larry) Franklin; and Ann VanDeMark; and by brothers-in-law, Marvin Teetsel, Jerry Lee and Joe Matier. Milt’s brother, Leland (Bucky) Repsher, predeceased him in 1990 and his sister, Kathy Teetsel, in 2021. He was also predeceased by brothers/sisters-in-law, Ellery VanDeMark; Eleanor & Eldy Salsman; Rick VanDeMark, Mary Matier, Henry Stanton, Cathy Lee, David VanDeMark and mother and father-in-law, Ethlyn VanDeMark and Raymond VanDeMark.
Milt is survived by his grandchildren, Ryan (Valerie) Grinde; Rochelle (Matt) Benjamin; Erica (Jared) Hons; Sarah-Anne (David) Rockefeller; Tyler (Kristine) Card; Christina (Kye) Novak; Jessica (Tom) Chipego; Hunter Repsher; Brittany (Warner) Mendoza and Colton Repsher. Great grandchildren; Rowan Barth-Gris; Cassadee and Cayden Benjamin; Bristol Rockefeller and Brayden and Brinley Card; as well as bonus grandchildren; Luke; Maddi and Isaiah; Timothy and Matt, Sara, Abby and Alexis.
The family would like to thank the nurses at the Bradford County Manor who assisted greatly in Milt’s care and who showed us compassion in Dad’s final days.
Funeral Services for Milt will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 noon from the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis and his son-in-law, Richard Card officiating. Interment will follow at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main St., Laceyville, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.