Our hearts were broken on Saturday, March 6, 2021 as our mom, Minnie Chaffee, 92, of Rome, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Minnie was born on Sept. 26, 1928 at her family’s homestead in Rome, one of 12 children to the late John and Lida (Chamberlain) Platt.
Minnie graduated from Orwell High School, and on Dec. 7, 1949, she married Ellis “Pete” Chaffee. They shared 61 years together until his passing on Sept. 14, 2010. Minnie was employed by IBM in Owego in the Federal Systems Division, accumulating 21 years of service, notably contributing to the Computers for the Space Craft Program.
Family meant everything to Minnie, and it was important for her to provide her family with a warm and loving home. She will always be remembered for her home-cooked meals and special baked treats, which she extended to anyone who walked through her door. Minnie’s nimble fingers crocheted many warm blankets for friends and family. She loved spending time around the dinner table playing cards. In her years of retirement, she and Pete spent time in Florida and enjoyed traveling by motorhome.
Minnie’s fingerprint will be forever left on the hearts of her children, her daughter Lynn Forys and her son and daughter-in-law Brian and Loretta Chaffee; her grandchildren: Kelly (Matthew) Donahue, Kim (Todd) Legg, Kari (Taylor) Smith, Brianna (Ryan) Morales, and Alicia (Chad) Mosier; her nine precious great-grandchildren: Weston, Zachary, Ava, Ayden, Alex, Rowan, Nora, Danae and Danica; and many nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Minnie is reunited with her husband Ellis “Pete” Chaffee; her infant son, Keith; her son-in-law, Michael Forys; her parents; and in-laws, Levi and Helen (Ross) Chaffee.
At Minnie’s request, the family will gather for a private memorial service to be held at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel. Minnie and Pete will be laid to rest in Darling Cemetery, Orwell, Pennsylvania in the spring.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Rome Fire Company, PO Box 77, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Minnie Chaffee.
