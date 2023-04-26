Minnie E. (Bender) Leljedal, 97, of New Albany, PA passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born on July 31, 1925 to Cleve and Belle (Forrest) Bender in New Albany, PA.
A graduate of New Albany High School, she continued on to graduate from Mansfield State with a degree in Home Economics. She married James “Bob” Leljedal in New Albany and lived and taught in LeRaysville, PA. Bob and Minnie then moved to Monroeton, PA to start a family and lived there for several years before moving to New Albany, PA where they started Leljedal’s Hardware and together owned two other successful businesses, Sewing Center in Towanda, and a deli in New Albany.
Retirement was spent in Florida for several years, and they enjoyed their later years being wonderful grandparents to four grandchildren.
Surviving Minnie are her children, Ben (Lorraine) Leljedal of New Albany and Chris (Roger) Hugo of Watkins Glen, NY; grandchildren, Morgan (Brett) Mapp of Philadelphia, Courtney (Ryan) Muldowney of Northumberland, PA, Kelsey (John) Vidumsky of Philadelphia, and Stephen Leljedal of New Albany; sister-in-law, Katherine Leljedal of Towanda; nephew, Carl (Tina) Bender of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and close family friends, Bill and Ann McIntosh of Jacksonville, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband Bob in 1990.
A graveside service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New Albany Fire Department, P.O Box 167, New Albany PA 18833. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
