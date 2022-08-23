Miriam Valden (Fleming) Hale, 99, of Rome, Pa passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Miriam was born on April 14, 1923 in Arlington, Mass the only child of Willard A. and M. Grace (Cassidy) Fleming. She was a life-long summer resident of Newagen on Southport Island, Maine. Miriam graduated from Belmont High School in 1940, and attended Middlebury College for two years before marrying Chester K. Hale in August of 1942. After World War II , they raised four children while living on farms in central Connecticut and Bradford County, Pennsylvania. She also dedicated many hours as a Cup Scout and 4-H Leader. Miriam enjoyed handcrafting latch hook rugs, sewing and square dancing. Also, during this time, she worked as a clerk in the Wysox Post Office for 11 years. In 1982, she moved to Maine and returned to school and obtained a degree from the University of Maine at Augusta. She became a nationally accredited medical records technician, and worked for more than ten years at what was then known as the Kennebec Valley Medical Center in Augusta. Miriam was active with the Rome Presbyterian Sunday School program where they made lunches for the youth during the summer. She also handcrafted many prayer blankets.
Miriam will be greatly missed by her sons and daughters-in-laws: Chester “Chip” Hale, Jr and his wife Sharon; Jeffrey “Jeff” Hale and wife Diane. Seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters Deborah “Deb” Barrett and Lucinda “Cindy” Hale.
The family will gather for a private family service at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Miriam will be laid to rest in the Decker Hill Cemetery, Southport Island, Maine. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish to kindly consider a memorial contribution, please give to the Rome Fire Dept. PO Box 77, Rome, PA 18837 or the North
Orwell Union Church, c/o Mrs. Cathy Rought, 53 Roughts Hollow Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Miriam Valden (Fleming) Hale.
