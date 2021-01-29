Mitchel R. Smith, 24, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 25, 2021 following a tragic motor vehicle accident in Granville Summit. Mitchel Robert was born Feb. 20, 1996 in Sayre to Glen Smith and Cindy (Crane) Buck. He attended Troy Area Schools. Mitch was employed by Mt. Laurel Recovery Center in Westfield as a Counselor’s Assistant.
Mitch was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and everything that the outdoors had to offer. Mitchel was a loving, caring individual who would give the shirt of his back to anyone in need. He was always known to be a jokester and had a smile that lit up the room. Most importantly he loved anytime spent with his friends and family, especially his son, Aidyn.
Surviving Mitchel are his parents; Cindy (Duane) Buck of Canton and Glen (Lynne) Smith of Ridgebury, beloved son; Aidyn, sisters; Amanda Vogel (Tony Doan) of Elmira, Nicole Makinster (John Cole) of Troy, Ashley (Hayden) White of Felton, DE, step brothers; Dana (Katie) Stone of Columbia Cross Roads and TJ (Dorothy) Scott of Burlington, step sister; Danielle Horton (Travis Ackley) of Towanda, paternal grandmother; Carol Smith of Ridgebury, best friends; Randall Frey of Granville and Lauren Donnelly of Westfield as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his; paternal great grandparents, Robert (Dorothy) Helman, maternal great grandparents, Mary (Floyd) Chamberlain, grandmother, Sharel Crane and an uncle, Barry Smith.
The family invites friends to call from noon – 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. Canton. A celebration of Mitchel’s life will follow at 1 p.m. Please wear a mask and abide by social distancing while attending.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Mitchel’s name to; Harbor Counseling, 7095 PA 287, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Memories and condolences to the family may be expressed at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
