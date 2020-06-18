If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a special place no one can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For a part of us went with you the day God called you home.
Mitchell Eric Tuttle, 60, of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, New York, on June 11, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Mitchell was born on May 15, 1960, the son of the late Robert and Esther Tuttle. He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1978. In 1979, he married Dawn Sollick, and they would’ve celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary this October.
Mitch and Dawn farmed together for 32 years, while raising their family. Mitch loved that he could work at home and be with his kids while they were growing up. He was so proud of them and all their accomplishments. After retiring from farming, he held various driving/sales positions, most recently being employed by Avant Tecno.
Mitch enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, being in the outdoors, but most importantly spending time with his family, especially camping with his grandchildren. His greatest joy in life was being Papa to his eight wonderful grandchildren. He enjoyed being a big part of everything they did, whether it be hunting, sports, 4-H, Nascar; anything and everything they were involved in, he was there.
He was a lifetime member of the Wilmot Fire Company, where he served as Fire Chief for many years. His Fire Company Family meant so much to him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn; his children, Eric Tuttle of Philadelphia, Caryn (Matt) Gesford of Wilmot, Robert (Alisha) Tuttle of Sugar Run; his grandchildren, Dawcin, Camryn, Mitchell, Kynlee, Hunter, Alec, Abbie and Cody; his brothers, Tim (Deborah) Tuttle, Paul (Dawn) Tuttle, Jay Tuttle and Blair Tuttle; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his special canine companions, Jasmine and Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Wilmot Fire Company, 58 River View Road, Sugar Run, PA 18846, in Mitch’s memory.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be in the Quicks Bend Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
