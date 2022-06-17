Monica A. Reininghaus, 56, of Wetona, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She was born on January 16, 1966 in New Jersey, daughter of the late Charles and Annegret Reininghaus.
The family relocated to Wetona when Monica was a small child. She graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1984. Survivors include her brother Keith Reininghaus of Troy, PA, (Stand-In Parents) Patsy and the late Victor Chapman, dear friends Pastor Tim and Haley Robson, Sherri Wilcox, and Cheri Thomas. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins in New Jersey.
Monica loved nature and enjoyed watching deer and other wild animals in the woods near her home. She had a very caring heart for wildlife, often taking in, caring for and feeding orphaned bunnies, raccoons, baby birds, and other small animals. She also cared deeply for the people who loved her. She will be dearly missed.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 with Pastor Tim Robson officiating. Burial will be in Wetona. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions in Monica’s memory may be directed to the East Smithfield Federated Church 591 Main St. East Smithfield, PA 18817.
