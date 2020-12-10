Monica Ann Landmesser, 42, of Towanda, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Monica was born in Sayre on May 9, 1978 a daughter of David C. and Diane Stroud Landmesser. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1996.
Monica was employed as a bartender at the Towanda Motel for five years and the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club for 10 years where she met so many great people and touched so many lives. She enjoyed working, shopping, the outdoors, camping, and kayaking. Monica had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. She said exactly what was on her mind and you never knew what would come out of her mouth. She had the biggest heart and would always place others first. Monica loved to spend time with her family, especially her son who was her pride and joy. Surviving are her son, Skyler Allen, her mother and stepfather, Diane and Ken Ackley, sister, Valerie Landmesser and fiancé, Ryan Grinde, stepbrother, Josh Ackley and fiancé, Alisha Horner, paternal grandfather, Glenn Landmesser, nephew, Lucas Vincent, nieces, Aerianna Landmesser and Lexi Ackley, very special aunt, Pam Kinner, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Monica was predeceased by her father, David C. Landmesser, brother, Duane David Landmesser, paternal grandmother, Marilyn Miller Landmesser, maternal grandparents, Robert and June Slater Stroud, and uncles, Dale and Donnie Stroud, Randy Landmesser, and Timothy Ackley. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Monica’s family with arrangements. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity of one’s choice in Monica’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
