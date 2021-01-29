Montana Todd “Tana” VanDyke, 24, of Dushore, died Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021 following a motor vehicle accident in Wyalusing Township, PA. Montana was born in Sayre, PA on June 19, 1996 and was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the Class of 2016. He was formerly employed by several area businesses. He enjoyed spending time with his twin brother, Donte “DJ,” lawn mower racing, antiquing, collecting American flags, all sports, and was an avid NY Giants fan.
He is survived by his mother, Bernice Fenton, siblings, Donte “DJ” VanDyke, Heather Wilson, George Allen Jr., Nicole Towner, Katrina Pierce, Dallas VanDyke, Chicago VanDyke, Jessica Rumpff, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at the New Albany Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry VanHorn officiating.
Following the service, a dinner will be held at the New Albany Social Hall for family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
