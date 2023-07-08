Morris Purl Fassett, age 94, of Laceyville, PA went on his last journey to go home to be with his Lord on Thursday morning, July 6, 2023 at the Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, PA near where his last camping trip was with his wife.
Morris was born on December 5, 1928 in West Auburn, PA. His parents were Olin E. Fassett, who deceased on February 3, 1994 and Helen Mae (Hawley) Fassett, who deceased on September 9, 1981.
Morris was a very dedicated worker who started working for Ralph Culver at the age of 13. He worked there until graduation from Laceyville High School in 1947. His working also consisted of Laceyville A&P & GLF. On August 4, 1954 he married his sweetheart, Charlotte Anne Repsher and they would have been married for 69 years in August. At this time, he was back working for Ralph Culver on the farm which he enjoyed immensely. Morris loved the outdoors and spent as much time outside as possible. He later worked for Masonite in Wysox until they had an explosion at which time he went to P&G and worked there as an electrician until retirement.
Morris and Charlotte are the proud parents of Diane Fassett Bennett (Brian), Darrell Fassett (Sarah) and Deborah Fassett Camp. Their family also includes grandchildren, Doreen Prodgers (Jason), Darren Bennett (Amy), Dustin Fassett (Jesse), Taylor Bender, Cody Camp (LeeAnn), Christopher Camp (Reubi), and Cheyanna Camp; great-grandchildren, Abby and Cassie Prodgers, Brody, Myles, and Sophie Bennett, Ethan Camp, and Hailey Camp.
Morris and Charlotte loved to travel and had been in all 50 states, many of the Caribbean Islands, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Also, many of the provinces of Canada were some of their special camping trips. Morris enjoyed their yearly trips to Assateague Island and staying in Lancaster for Sight and Sound shows. They also were snowbirds spending 18 winters in Zephyrhills, FL where they had many friends.
Morris was dedicated to his Lord and knew the Bible very well. He was a strong believer and was a member of the Beaver Meadows Church which he attended since a child. He was a caretaker of the church and turned the furnace on nights after coming home late at night from work. He was always sure to keep the church well taken care of. He also was on the cemetery board and worked diligently at this job.
Besides his parents, Morris was predeceased by his granddaughter, DeAnna Marie Camp (d. January 19, 1989), his sisters, Helen Wimberly (d. 2013), Wanda Fassett (d. 2010), Caroline Goodwin (d. 2004), Jeanette Shoemaker (d. 1984), and infant sister, Alice Fassett (d. 1937).
Funeral Services for Morris will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM from the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church with Reverend Ron Folk of the church and Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may made in Morris’s name to Beaver Meadows Church, 2198 Clapper Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
