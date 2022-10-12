Mr. Joseph Paul Mackiewicz, age 84, of Terry Township, Wyalusing, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, October 9, 2022, at the Birchwood Nursing Home in Nanticoke, PA, where he had been a resident the last eighteen months.
Joe was born in Plymouth, PA, on September 8, 1938, a son of the late Clement & Felicia Thelma Olshefski Mackiewicz. He graduated from the Larksville High School, a member of the class of 1956. He continued his education at the Wilkes-Barre Business College, earning a two year degree in accounting. He married the former Frances Whrel of Swoyersville, PA on September 19th, 1964, and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage before Fran’s passing on August 15, 2013.
Joseph was employed as an office manager for Two Guys Dept. Stores in both PA and NJ. After taking insurance adjusting courses, he was then employed as a multiple lines claims adjustor for several years. He then started his own business, Tri-County Adjusting Service in Harvey’s Lake, PA, that he and his wife operated for 29 years before they retired. Upon retiring, Joe and Fran moved to Wyalusing, PA.
Joe enjoyed traveling, fishing, and hunting. In the winter months, Joe and Fran would enjoy their time staying in Florida. In the summer months they spent a lot of their time in Canada on Rideau Lake at their camper. Joe could be found frequently fishing in Quebec where he would fly into various lakes by bush planes.
He was a member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, and an active member of the St. John Neumann Council 12406, Knights of Columbus, Dushore, PA, and formerly of the Knights of Columbus in Dallas, PA. He was a 4th degree knight of Our Lady of Czestochowa Assembly 1928, Luzerne, PA. He also served as a Eucharistic minister at both Our Lady Victory Church in Harvey’s Lake and at St. Basil’s Church in Dushore.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law: Joseph A. and Bonnie Mackiewicz of Plymouth, PA; granddaughter Chelsea Lynn Mackiewicz or Arlington, VA; grandson Joseph Michael Mackiewicz of Wilkes-Barre, PA; two brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Irene Mackiewicz of Kingston, PA and Ronald and Patricia Mackiewicz Larksvile, PA
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister-in-law; Caroline Wrhel Petriga of Larksville, PA, and a nephew R.J. Mackiewicz, of New York.
There will be a Transferal Service on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, his pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in the adjoining parish cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the start of the Transferal Service at 10:30 AM.
The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwood Nursing Home with a special thank you to nurse Nicki, for your compassionate care given to our Dad/Pop.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Basil’s Church, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
