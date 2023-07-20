Mrs. Joan Marie Bullock Sanderson, age 84, formerly of Sugar Run, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, July 17, 2023, at the home of her daughter Patty in Bloomsburg, PA, surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was born on April 15, 1939, at the Robert Packer Hospital a daughter of the late Charles W. Bullock Jr. and Edna Mae Adams Bullock. Joan graduated from Turnpike High School, a member of the class of 1957. After graduating, she worked briefly at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory and then at the Fair Store in Binghamton, NY. She then joined the United States Air Force in August of 1960. She served her county from 1960 until May of 1969 when she was honorably discharged from the Air Force.
During her years of service in the Air Force, Joan was stationed in Texas, Massachusetts, Germany, and Denver, CO. While in Denver, CO, she met Charles Lester “Sandy” Sanderson and they married on February 1, 1969. Joan completed her BS in Business Management in 1979 through the University of Maryland Global Campus when living in Germany for Sandy’s deployment at Ramstein AFB.
After returning home, Joan and Sandy settled on Grant Hill to raise their family. She worked at Whipple Bros. Lumber Yard from 1979 until 1985, before working for the Eagles Mere Country Club for three years. In 1988 she was hired by Bradford County as the Fiscal Director in the court house, and faithfully worked there until she retired in 2013. Joan and Sandy enjoyed 47 years of marriage before Sandy’s passing on May 2, 2016. In 2018 she moved to Bloomsburg and lived with her daughter Patricia. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving:
Two daughters and sons-in-law:
Patricia and Dan Lawton Bloomsburg, PA
Kathleen and Chris Lambros Evanston, IL
Two sisters and a brother-in-law:
Dorothy Fitzgerald Fayetteville, NC
Judith and William Dolde Naples, FL
Brother and sister-in-law:
Richard and Eileen Bullock Wellsville, PA
Sister-in-law:
Virginia Borner Edgewater, FL
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jacob Martz, Nathan Martz, Caleb Martz; Ainsley Lambros; step-grandchildren: Hope Lawton and Jake Lawton; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Joan was predeceased by a brother, Ron Bullock on October 30, 1963, and a sister, Virginia Gainer on April 7, 2008.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Msgr. Robert Wargo, presiding. Interment with the United States Air Force Honors Detail will follow at the Colley Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at the Grovedale Winery, Wyalusing, PA, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM. All are encouraged to wear bright colorful clothing as Joan did not like people to be sad.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 on Saturday morning, July 22, 2023, at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bradford County Library, 16093 US-6, Troy, PA 16914.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
