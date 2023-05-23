Mrs. Linell Jane (Keenan) Haines, wife of Thomas F. Haines passed away peacefully with her husband of 54 years and children by her side on May 20, 2023, in Carlisle, PA. Linell was born on July 17, 1948, in Phoenixville, PA to the late Malcolm Winner Keenan and the late Charlotte Jane (Eagle) Keenan. She is survived by her husband Thomas F. Haines of Boiling Springs, PA, her brother Thomas M. Keenan of Collegeville, PA, her three loving children, Jonathan S. Haines of Clinton, PA, Megan J. Haines (Christopher M. Mastrippolito) of Frederick, MD, and Jesse T. Haines (Martin M. Taslakov) of Brussels, Belgium.
Linell attended Wesley College in Dover, DE. Her career started as a Teller at The First National Bank in Wysox, PA. She then worked with the Purchasing Department at GTE/Osram Sylvania and moved on to the Occidental Chemical Corporation as a trainer for SAP in PA and Dallas, TX. Linell later worked for Alan A. Myers/American Infrastructure in Worcester, PA in the Claims Department.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, doing puzzles, and being with her beloved family. Linell has always been a caring and nurturing mother, loyal friend, and devoted wife. She will be deeply missed and treasured by all who knew her.
Family and friends of Linell are invited to attend a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Saint James’ Episcopal Church, 3768 Germantown Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426. Interment will follow at the adjacent Saint James’ Episcopal Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the celebration on Saturday at the church. Flowers in memory of Linell may be sent to the address of Saint James’ Episcopal Church.
