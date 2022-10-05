Muriel Patricia Farrell, 88, of Wyoming, PA and formerly of Towanda, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 2, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island on March 17, 1934, she was the daughter of Eugene L. and Violetta (Houle) of Rhode Island. She married William R. Farrell on June 29, 1957, in Woonsocket, RI.
Muriel was a proud 1951 graduate of Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson, NH and Roger Williams School of Nursing, RI in 1954. Throughout her life, she worked as a registered nurse throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. She spent the latter part of life as a real estate agent with Century 21 and Lewith & Freeman Realty. Yet, her love for nursing called her back and she finished out her nursing career assisting with blood drives for the American Red Cross throughout northeastern PA.
Muriel had an insatiable appetite for knowledge. Her constant quest to learn something new every day led to her vast expertise on many topics. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, of whom she was very proud. She and Bill had many great years taking their children on vacations to the beach and White Mountains in NH which hold a special place in her heart. “Once a nurse, always a nurse” was a motto she lived out as she took care of not only her family, but her friends in her later
years. She will be remembered for her integrity and caring heart by all who came into her life.
Muriel was preceded in death by her spouse, William R. Farrell and her grandson, Charles Decker.
Muriel’s greatest accomplishment was her family and the love she shared with them including her children, Eugene (Theresa) Bunker Hill, WV, David Sr. (Theresa) Owego, NY, Paul, Wilkes-Barre, Susan (Kyle) LaMontagne, Swoyersville, and Patricia Burgess and fiancé, William F. Rexer, III. Grandchildren, David Jr. (Fallon Mortimer) of Tunkhannock, Brian of Wysox, Kymberly (Edward Navone) Towanda, Sean, Bunker Hill, WV, Deborah (Scott) Jones, Houston, TX, Geoffrey (Amber Denhardt) Martinsburg, WV, Alexandra (Christopher) White, Houston, TX, Alva Decker, Indianola, WY, Zackery (Kristen) Burgess, Nazareth, and Mitchell Burgess, Dallas, numerous great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her best friend, Catherine whom she called her chosen sister. Sue and Mickey were her good friends at Midtown Apartments where she spent the last 19 years of her life. The family extends their utmost appreciation to Mickey for not only offering her friendship, but also being her true lifesaver time and time again.
The family extends their appreciation to the caring staff at Geisinger, who cared for her during her final days, especially Kaie and Shelby and Becky at Allied Services Hospice Center, Wilkes-Barre. Muriel had a special love for Dr. Michael Kovalick, Dr. Cassandra Tunis, Dr. Vernon Mascarenhas and Dr. Thomas Woltjer.
Funeral Services will be held Friday October 7 2022 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St Therese’s Church, 64 Davis Street, Shavertown.
Family and friends may call Friday from 10:30 AM until the service at the church.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations may be made in Muriel’s memory to Presentation of Mary Academy, 182 Lowell Rd. Hudson, NH 03051 or St. Labre Indian School Ashland, MT 59004.
