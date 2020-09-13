Muriel (Watkins) Shaylor, 87, of Troy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital. She was the loving wife of Robert M. “Bob” Shaylor. The couple married June 20, 1954 and had 66 happy years together.
Muriel was born on July 22, 1933 in Columbia Cross Roads, daughter of the late Edgar and Anna (Trask) Watkins. She was a Troy High School graduate and following, was a secretary for Vineski, Brann & Williams, Attorneys at Law, then joined Bob in Shaylor Auctioneers. Muriel was a devout Christian, was a joy to know, was loved by many, and will be sorely missed.
Muriel is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Eugene (Lori) Shaylor and Cindy (Vance) Shaylor; grandchildren, Krysta (Daniel) Clay, Andrea (Adam) Herman, Jenna (David) VanLoon, Chad (Shannon) Shaylor, Kellen Hoose, and Joshua Stroman; several great-grandchildren; brother, William (Ann) Watkins; sister, Jean (Morris) Fuller; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Howard (Edith) Watkins and James Watkins; sisters, Marie (Morgan) Decker, Wanda (Bernard) Yanchuk, Elizabeth (John) Newhart, and baby sister, Mary Belle.
Services are private and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Muriel’s memory to the charity of one’s own choosing.
