Mylen H. ‘Red’ Madigan Jr., 91, a lifetime resident of Towanda Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in law, Lola and Robert Holcomb in Towanda Township. “Red” as he was known by his family and many friends was born at home on March 24, 1928 the son of Mylen H. Madigan Sr. and Fannie Elmira Dyer Madigan. Red was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1946. On Oct. 12, 1957, Red married the former Lola Balderston at Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage until her passing on May 24, 2011. Red worked on the family farm until 1965 when he became employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda remaining there until his retirement in 1990. Most of all, Red loved being with his family and working on his farm on the hill. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and trapping. Red will be remembered for his genuine outgoing personality, keen wit and for sharing stories with everyone who would listen.
He is survived by his children, Lola Madigan Holcomb and husband, Robert of Towanda Township, Mylen H. Madigan III (Kathleen J. Pierson) of Windham, Connie L. Madigan and husband, Timothy Lenox of Monroeton, Patrick E. Madigan of Sayre; grandchildren, Robert Holcomb III and wife, Allison, Mylen H. “Chip” Madigan IV and his wife, Annie, Heather Madigan Fenton and husband, Billy, Joseph Stabryla Jr., Emily E. Stabryla; great-grandchildren, Henry, Hannah and Tatum Madigan, Lincoln and Grant Holcomb; sister and brother-in-law, Leila Madigan Kilmer and Jack Kilmer of Durell; brother-in-law, Harry Balderston of Roanoke, Virginia; his caregiver, Kim Whyte of Towanda; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Officiating the service will be Rev. Robert W. Martin. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 71 N. Franklin Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in Red’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
