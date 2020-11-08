Myra Louise Losey Cook, 87, of 52 East Laurel St. Monroeton, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Myra was born in Troy, on Jan. 12, 1933, the daughter of Charles and Cora Cornish Losey Bronson. Myra was a graduate of Troy High School. On March 18, 1950, she married Lloyd Cook in Burlington. Myra was employed by the First National Bank of Bradford County for many years until retiring in 1991 having served as manager of the North Towanda branch office and as compliance officer with the Towanda main office.
Myra was a member of the Monroeton United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Monroe Hose Company Auxiliary, Nittany Lions Club, French Choppers Camping Club, former treasurer of the Monroeton Cemetery Association, and was an avid Penn State fan. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, spending the winter months in Myrtle Beach, and traveling and camping with her husband in their motor home.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Napp of Monroeton, Debra Rineer (Randy) of Temecula, California, David (Beth) Cook of Dallastown; grandchildren, Randi Lloyd, Ryan Napp, Korrine York, Aaron Cook, and Bryna Cook; great-grandchildren, Callie Napp, Carter Napp, Genevieve York, and Phinley Whetzel; sisters, Jean Yard and friend, Warren Schrepple of West Burlington, Marjorie Brotzman of Peckville; brother, Ed (Jean) Bronson of West Burlington; sister-in-law, Martha Cook of Mansfield; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lloyd Cook on Oct. 27, 2011, brother, Paul Losey and sister, Doris Birdsall Worden. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Monroeton Cemetery.
A celebration of life service for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Contributions may be directed to the Monroeton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Monroeton, PA 18832 or to the Monroeton Cemetery Association, in care of Cynthia Brown, treasurer, 911 Beebe Hill Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Myra’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfunralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.