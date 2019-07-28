A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place...Surrounded by his loving family and those who meant the world to him N. Richard “Rich” Jacobs, 100, of Warren Center, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. Rich, was born on Dec. 4, 1918 in Orwell, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Byron and Frances (Chaplin) Jacobs. At a young age, Rich left school and assisted his family in the operation of the family dairy farm. In 1943, he enlisted into the US Army and proudly served his country in Normandy during World War II. On May 11, 1957 at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Little Meadows, Richard married Janice Hutchinson and together they opened their home and hearts to four children. Rich was a member of the VFW Post 6824 in Rome. He enjoyed puzzles, keeping his mind busy reading, watching the Boston Red Sox and most of all being surrounded by his family.
Rich will be greatly missed by his wife, Janice of 62 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Brenda Jacobs; his daughter, MaryLou Warner; a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Dennis Garges; his special grandchildren, Patrick (Elizabeth) Warner, Michael Warner, Megan Warner (Patrick Palmer), Christopher (Alexis) Garges, Ryan Garges, Jenna Jacobs; his great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Everly Warner, Nora and Ronan Palmer; his sister, Yvonne Cole; a sister-in-law, Marie Jacobs; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Byron and Frances Jacobs; a daughter, Catherine Frances Jacobs; a son-in-law, Ralph Warner; brothers, William Jacobs and Robert Jacobs; sisters, Jeanne Mason and Ruth Rought.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, July 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols and on Tuesday July 30 from 10 to 11 am at the funeral chapel. A funeral service and celebration of a life well lived for Rich will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel with Father Casimir Stanis, Pastor of St. Brigid Parish, officiating. Interment and military honors will follow in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Little Meadows. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Warren Township Vol. Fire Dept. P.O. Box 24, Rome, PA 18837 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of N. Richard Jacobs. We would like to thank Dr. Timothy Hoffman and staff and to Guthrie Hospice for the love and care given to Rich. Your kindness will always be remembered by our family. May God Bless you all…..
