Nakita Jessica Winiavski, age 33, of Troy, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She was born on June 23, 1989 in Long Island, NY, a daughter of Sigmund and Lois (Tonn) Winiavski. Nakita was a housekeeper for The Hotel in Ithaca, NY. She participated in the Color Guard and enjoyed plays and TV.
Nakita is survived by her mother, Lois Winiavski of Troy, PA; a son, Caiden Winiavski of Troy, PA; a daughter, Callee Winiavski of Troy, PA; nineteen siblings, Sandy Brite of Long Island, NY, Billy Brite of Long Island, NY, Ginny (Dwayne) Stiegawlad of Albany, NY, Robert (Keri) Brite of MI, Holly (Gary) Longo of FL, Jeremy (Sue) Brite of Long Island, NY, Norma (Gary) Pettitt of Blossburg, PA, Christopher (Toni) Winiavski of Sayre, PA, Daniel Winiavski of Mansfield, PA, Thomas Winiavski of Towanda, PA, Travis Winiavski of New Windsor, MD, Rebecca Winiavski of Chambersburg, PA, Donnell Winiavski of Wellsboro, PA, Hassan Winiavski of Harrisburg, PA, Tariq Winiavski of AK, Toni Winiavski of Elmira, NY, Samantha Winiavski of Troy, PA, Jacob Winiavski of Gillett, PA, and Lenora Cook of Elmira, NY. She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Ziggy Winiavski.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 1-2pm at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA.
A memorial service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Dave and Tammy Storrs officiating.
